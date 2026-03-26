Shia LaBeouf lands in legal mess once again after FKA twigs shocking move

Shia LaBeouf recently landed in a legal mess once again after FKA twigs made a shocking move against the singer.
It’s worth mentioning here that LaBeouf was sued by twigs back in 2020 for sexual battery that as per the singer caused her herpes and PTSD.
The duo, later, settled the legal matter in 2025.
However, things took new turn after the cellophane singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a new lawsuit against her ex- boyfriend.
On Wednesday, March 25, a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, as per PEOPLE, claimed that the 38-year-old singer is seeking a court order blocking the 39-year-old actor from enforcing portions of the agreement that violates California law.
Her attorney Mathew Rosengart wrote in the filing, “This is a case about justice and law, not money.”
The British songwriter’s attorney said that the Killer hitmaker is also acting on behalf of other women “who do not have the resources to speak out” as the filing added, “In so doing, she seeks to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was.”
This isn't the actor’s first legal trouble of 2026 as Shia LaBeouf is already facing two other legal issues; arrest and charges on two counts of misdemeanor battery, following an alleged altercation during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.