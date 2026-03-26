News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Shia LaBeouf lands in legal mess once again after FKA twigs shocking move

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs' legal drama takes new turn

  • By Salima Bhutto
Shia LaBeouf lands in legal mess once again after FKA twigs shocking move
Shia LaBeouf lands in legal mess once again after FKA twigs shocking move

Shia LaBeouf recently landed in a legal mess once again after FKA twigs made a shocking move against the singer.

It’s worth mentioning here that LaBeouf was sued by twigs back in 2020 for sexual battery that as per the singer caused her herpes and PTSD.

The duo, later, settled the legal matter in 2025.

However, things took new turn after the cellophane singer, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a new lawsuit against her ex- boyfriend.

On Wednesday, March 25, a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, as per PEOPLE, claimed that the 38-year-old singer is seeking a court order blocking the 39-year-old actor from enforcing portions of the agreement that violates California law.

Her attorney Mathew Rosengart wrote in the filing, “This is a case about justice and law, not money.”

The British songwriter’s attorney said that the Killer hitmaker is also acting on behalf of other women “who do not have the resources to speak out” as the filing added, “In so doing, she seeks to ensure that survivors of sexual misconduct are not bullied or silenced like she was.”

This isn't the actor’s first legal trouble of 2026 as Shia LaBeouf is already facing two other legal issues; arrest and charges on two counts of misdemeanor battery, following an alleged altercation during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

‘Harry Potter’ series trailer sparks online debate among loyal fans: 'feel zero magic'
‘Harry Potter’ series trailer sparks online debate among loyal fans: 'feel zero magic'
BTS finally receives apology from ‘The Tonight Show’ over insensitive remark
BTS finally receives apology from ‘The Tonight Show’ over insensitive remark
Chappell Roan security guard finally speaks out after viral drama
Chappell Roan security guard finally speaks out after viral drama
Anne Hathaway steps in to change model casting in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’
Anne Hathaway steps in to change model casting in ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’
Tom Holland swoons fans by quietly melting over Zendaya during 'The Drama' premiere
Tom Holland swoons fans by quietly melting over Zendaya during 'The Drama' premiere
Ryan Gosling shares surprising take on moviegoers after 'Project Hail Mary' success
Ryan Gosling shares surprising take on moviegoers after 'Project Hail Mary' success
Miley Cyrus sets 'Younger You' release date with special note to 'Hannah Montana' fans
Miley Cyrus sets 'Younger You' release date with special note to 'Hannah Montana' fans
Taylor Swift forced to ‘completely change’ wedding plans amid new fears: Report
Taylor Swift forced to ‘completely change’ wedding plans amid new fears: Report
Taylor Frankie Paul under probe for alleged third domestic violence incident
Taylor Frankie Paul under probe for alleged third domestic violence incident
Bruce Campbell makes tough decision for ‘Evil Dead’ projects amid cancer battle
Bruce Campbell makes tough decision for ‘Evil Dead’ projects amid cancer battle
'Heartbreak High 3' introduces Noah: Everything to know about new character
'Heartbreak High 3' introduces Noah: Everything to know about new character
Zendaya spills on ‘perfect’ wedding amid Tom Holland marriage buzz
Zendaya spills on ‘perfect’ wedding amid Tom Holland marriage buzz

Popular News

Akshay Kumar's interesting take on choosing Hindi over English after 'Dhurandhar' remarks

Akshay Kumar's interesting take on choosing Hindi over English after 'Dhurandhar' remarks
50 minutes ago
Bangladesh: 24 dead as bus carrying 40 passengers falls into river while boarding ferry

Bangladesh: 24 dead as bus carrying 40 passengers falls into river while boarding ferry
an hour ago
Trump says, ‘No plan for ceasefire’ as Iran rejects peace plan, rules out negotiations

Trump says, ‘No plan for ceasefire’ as Iran rejects peace plan, rules out negotiations
2 hours ago