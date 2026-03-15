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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Meghan Markle plans bold business move before Australian trip with Harry

The Duchess of Sussex will travel to Australia alongside the Duke of Sussex in mid-April this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Meghan Markle plans bold business move before Australian trip with Harry
Meghan Markle plans bold business move before Australian trip with Harry 

Meghan Markle is planning to make her next state trip with Prince Harry meaningful! 

On Saturday, March 14, GB News reported that the Duchess of Sussex and her life partner are set to travel to Australia next month.

As the couple announced their new state visit, an insider close to them recently revealed that Meghan wanted to utilize this trip and is eyeing to turn her visit into a business trip.

The tipster shared that after Netflix and As Ever cut ties earlier this month, the former actress planned to expand her business in Australia.

"We are thinking about the next step in global expansion, and Australia has been teed up as the first test market outside the US. It’s the first place we are looking at and having conversations," the source told The Telegraph.

They further revealed that, "They have to earn a living. They are private citizens and have to pay the bills like anyone else." 

As of now, neither Meghan Markle nor her team member has broken their silence over these ongoing speculations. 

According to media reports, during their upcoming mid-April trip to Australia, the Duke will attend a workplace mental health summit, which will explore attitudes in the workplace.

The Duchess of Sussex will address a gala dinner while in Australia during a women-only retreat at a five-star hotel in Sydney.    

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