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Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’

Queen Camilla admits 'I can think of no more fitting recipient' as the British singer and actress Elaine Paige wins special accolade

Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’
Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’

Queen Camilla is nothing but "delighted" over Elaine Paige's new milestone.

On Sunday, April 12, before the British singer and actress bagged a special accolade at the 2026 Olivier Awards by renowned music composer, Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, Buckingham Palace released Queen's heartfelt message.

"Dear Elaine, I was delighted to learn that you are to receive this year's Special Award at the Olivier Awards 2026," wrote Camilla in her message.

She further expressed, "I can think of no more fitting recipient: over the decades of your career, your talent, commitment and generosity of spirit have made you a truly defining figure in musical theatre."

"You have, quite simply, brought huge joy to untold numbers of people across the globe and we are all in your debt," added King Charles' wife.

Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’

She also highlighted that "Whether holding an entire audience spellbound, or singing "Memory" at the request of a patient on a ward (as you did when you and I pushed a Royal Voluntary Service trolley round Leicester General Hospital a few years ago!), you are, in every sense of the word, a star."

Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’

"I do hope that you will have a wonderful evening on 12th April. I will be thinking of you and raising a glass in your honour!" the queen concluded.


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