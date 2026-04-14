Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark Princess Diana comparisons during Australia trip  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving late Princess Diana's vibes as they officially began their Australian trip.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Melbourne on Tuesday, April 14th, as they kicked off their state visit with a surprise appearance at the Royal Children's Hospital.
Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, received a warm welcome from hundreds of patients accompanied by their families, bringing smiles to the faces of the young patients, similar to what the late princess did during her visit with then-prince Charles.
The mom of two won hearts, as the duchess was given a pink knitted flower by cancer patient Lily, who is 4, clasping her hand to her heart as she told the little girl how much she loved it.
According to People, Meghan and Harry spent almost 40 minutes only shaking hands, posing for selfies and chatting with many of the children amid excited whoops and cheers.
The former actress opted for a sleek navy Karen Gee outfit, especially customized by the Australian designer, that she paired with Dior pumps.
King Charles III's younger one was looking dapper in a navy-blue suit with a crisp white button-down shirt.
This visit reminded fans of the official visit of then Prince and Princess of Wales, when they made the joint appearance at the specialized hospital in Melbourne during their 13-day tour of Australia back in October 1985.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to conclude their Australian trip this week with their last stop in Sydney.