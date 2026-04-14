Princess Beatrice husband celebrate as Prince William, Harry's relative shares big news

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is celebrating as Prince Harry and William's third cousin has shared an exciting news.
The distant relative of The Prince of Wales and The Duke of Sussex, Daisy Knatchbull has announced her engagement with longtime partner, Giovanni Damiani.
Taking to her Instagram account, the British Fashion designer shared a post featuring her and fiancé Giovanni photo with Daisy flaunting her unique turtle shaped engagement ring.
"Getting hitched (and making gift shop turtle rings a thing)," read the caption alongside the post, which also included a glimpse into the Italian musician's proposal.
"Will you marry me?" wrote Giovanni in the sand with seaweed during their recent beach getaway in the Bahamas.
Shortly after Daisy announced her engagement news, Edo rushed to the comments section to express his utter joy over this delightful news.
"Yipeee congratulations" wrote the Italian realtor with three heart emojies.
This unexpected move from the property tycoon came amid speculations of marital woes between him and the Princess of York, who is currently dealing with the aftermath of her parents' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's explosive ties with Jeffrey Epstein.