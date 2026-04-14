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Varun Dhawan in talks for new war film after 'Border 2' success

The 'Student of the Year' star is in talks with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar

Varun Dhawan in talks for new war film after Border 2 success
Varun Dhawan in talks for new war film after 'Border 2' success

Varun Dhawan is reportedly in discussions to star in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming project Operation Sindoor.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the Student of the Year star is in talks with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar for Operation Sindoor after Border 2 hit.

A reliable source told the outlet, "Varun has been offered Operation Sindoor, and the actor has shown his interest in playing the lead. Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri went to Varun with the lead protagonist role in the film, and the actor has shown early interest in the subject.”

They added, “He is expected to hear the full narration soon and then take a call on the same."

The source further added that Dhawan recently took a brief break from acting to spend time with his daughter, Lara, and is now gearing up to return to work and sign new projects.

"He is gearing up for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on May 22, and is looking to start a new film by July this year. He is meeting all writers and directors now, and is expected to lock his next very soon," the insider revealed.

Varun Dhawan in talks for new war film after Border 2 success

Previously, Dhawan played a key lead role as PVC Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya in the war film Border 2.

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