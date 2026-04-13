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Do Prince William, King Charles know where Sarah Ferguson is? Truth revealed

Sarah Ferguson planning a 'comeback' after Jeffrey Esptein controversy as she "loves London", insider claims

Do Prince William, King Charles know where Sarah Ferguson is? Truth revealed
Do Prince William, King Charles know where Sarah Ferguson is? Truth revealed

Mystery around Sarah Ferguson's whereabouts continue to grow after inside sources' latest claims.

The former Duchess of York - who fell from grace last year after her scandalous emails with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, exposed their ties.

Since then, Fergie has been completely disappeared as she was last seen on Christmas alongside her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who also lost all his titles and styles over ties with Epstein.

Now, inside sources have made a shocking revelation that even Prince William and King Charles are clueless where Sarah is currently.

"No one knows exactly where she is, and that includes the very top," a source told Rob Shuter.

While her Sarah's close pals are not anxious as they believe, "She’s not someone who disappears for good"

The insider went on to explain, "She loves London, she loves society, and she loves attention," adding, "That hasn’t changed."

While another source claims "She’s thinking about a comeback, and she knows timing is everything."

Much to everyone's dismay, the tipster noted, "It’s unusual that even people close to her don’t know where she is."

"There’s real uncertainty about how much Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie know. They may not have the full picture either," added the insider.



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