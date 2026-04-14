Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make low-key Melbourne arrival amid private tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched down in Melbourne in the early morning hours for their first visit after the Royal visit in 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Melbourne on a commercial Qantas flight, travelling first class.
Their low-key arrival contrasts with their high-profile 2018 royal tour, which drew massive crowds across Australia.
They are expected to pass through customs like regular passengers before kicking off their privately funded four-day tour across three Australian cities.
After landing in Melbourne in the early morning hours, local time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their visit to Australia with a stop at the Royal Children’s Hospital, Melbourne.
Their visit is seen as following in Princess Diana’s footsteps during their trip to Australia.
They were greeted by hundreds of patients, families, and staff at Royal Children’s Hospital, which has cared for young patients for over 150 years.
Meghan, in a navy Karen Gee dress and Dior pumps, arrived hand in hand with Harry, with the couple appearing relaxed as they mingled with the crowd.
Their Melbourne schedule includes a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital and the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum.
The duke and duchess will also attend Whitten Oval, home ground of AFL side the Western Bulldogs, for an event organised by Movember.
Notably, the trip is privately funded, with no public walkabouts planned due to security concerns.