King Charles has highlighted his younger sister, Princess Anne, for her steadfast efforts to support the monarchy amid the ongoing crisis involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Princess Royal has been helping her cancer-stricken brother to provide her utmost strength as escalating tensions surround the Royal Family.
Anne, 76, has joined St John Ambulance at the Clerkenwell over the weekend to mark the 40th anniversary of their National Cadet of the Year competition.
A day after she attended the key royal event, His Majesty’s office released exclusive snaps of Her Royal Highness, where she also had a chance to meet award winners on behalf of the 77-year-old monarch.
"The Princess Royal has joined St John Ambulance to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their National Cadet of the Year competition," King Charles noted.
The statement continued, "As @StJohn_Ambulance Youth Commandant-in-Chief, HRH met award winners from across four decades of the competition - from this year’s National Cadet of the Year, Emily England, to Simon Stockhill, who was the very first National Cadet of the Year in 1987."
"Since the award was established, many former cadets have progressed to careers in healthcare, medicine and the emergency services," the Royal Family concluded.
For those who may not know, the National Cadet of the Year competition is a prestigious, high-level annual selection event, often run by organizations, including St John Ambulance, that honors outstanding young volunteers for their leadership, first aid skills, and dedication.
This update came when King Charles was under extreme pressure due to his disgraced brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who had been under isolation over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
The former Duke of York's royal drama escalated when His Majesty publicly stripped off his princely title in October of last year.
Later, he was arrested in February after the United States Department of Justice revealed his alleged ties with the late sex offender.