News
News

Prince Harry, Meghan to take Archie, Lilibet along for Australia trip? Details inside

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans for their upcoming trip to Australia finally confirmed by their rep

Prince Harry, Meghan to take Archie, Lilibet along for Australia trip? Details inside
Prince Harry, Meghan to take Archie, Lilibet along for Australia trip? Details inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to fly for their upcoming trip.

On Monday, April 13, GB News reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office finally confirmed the itinerary for their visit to Australia.

For their privately funded visit - set to continue for four days - the Sussexes will land in Australia tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14.

During the trip, Harry and Meghan will travel to three cities - Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, where they will undertake a number of engagements, including charitable activities and commercial endeavors.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's office also confirmed that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be accompanying them and will stay home in the U.S.

In their statement, they shared, "Across all engagements, the visit will highlight the duke and duchess's continued commitment to supporting mental health, strengthening support for the armed forces community, and championing the power of connection and shared experience to drive positive change."

During the trip, the As Ever founder will take center stage at a girls' weekend retreat, organized at Sydney's high scale InterContinental Cooger Beach hotel.

Meanwhile, King Charles's younger son is scheduled to deliver a paid keynote speech at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit, taking place on Thursday, April 16.

The visit will also mark the Duke and Duchess's effort to connect with the artists and families linked to the Australian National Veterans Art Museum through Invictus Australia.

They are also set to meet with organisations that provide services to young people and vulnerable women.

Princess Anne's steady role to support monarchy hailed amid Andrew crisis
Princess Anne's steady role to support monarchy hailed amid Andrew crisis
Prince Harry, William celebrate as close relative announces exciting news
Prince Harry, William celebrate as close relative announces exciting news
King Charles issues fresh message amid Royal Family 'separation' buzz
King Charles issues fresh message amid Royal Family 'separation' buzz
Do Prince William, King Charles know where Sarah Ferguson is? Truth revealed
Do Prince William, King Charles know where Sarah Ferguson is? Truth revealed
Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’
Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’
Andrew controversy highlights 'separation' within Royal Family's senior members
Andrew controversy highlights 'separation' within Royal Family's senior members
Prince William aims to end 'spare heir' narrative with careful plan amid Harry rift
Prince William aims to end 'spare heir' narrative with careful plan amid Harry rift
Palace issues Queen's painful message mourning major loss: 'My heart is grey'
Palace issues Queen's painful message mourning major loss: 'My heart is grey'
Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate
Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate
Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama
Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama
King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move
King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move
Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla
Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla

Popular News

Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy

Scottie Scheffler questions Masters course setup after narrow loss to McIlroy
12 minutes ago
'Euphoria' S3 director reacts to Sydney Sweeney's explicit scene amid backlash

'Euphoria' S3 director reacts to Sydney Sweeney's explicit scene amid backlash
50 minutes ago
Pope Leo XIV hits back at Trump’s ‘weak’ comments, urges ‘justice and dignity’

Pope Leo XIV hits back at Trump’s ‘weak’ comments, urges ‘justice and dignity’
an hour ago