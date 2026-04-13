Prince Harry, Meghan to take Archie, Lilibet along for Australia trip? Details inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to fly for their upcoming trip.
On Monday, April 13, GB News reported that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's office finally confirmed the itinerary for their visit to Australia.
For their privately funded visit - set to continue for four days - the Sussexes will land in Australia tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14.
During the trip, Harry and Meghan will travel to three cities - Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, where they will undertake a number of engagements, including charitable activities and commercial endeavors.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's office also confirmed that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be accompanying them and will stay home in the U.S.
In their statement, they shared, "Across all engagements, the visit will highlight the duke and duchess's continued commitment to supporting mental health, strengthening support for the armed forces community, and championing the power of connection and shared experience to drive positive change."
During the trip, the As Ever founder will take center stage at a girls' weekend retreat, organized at Sydney's high scale InterContinental Cooger Beach hotel.
Meanwhile, King Charles's younger son is scheduled to deliver a paid keynote speech at Melbourne's InterEdge Summit, taking place on Thursday, April 16.
The visit will also mark the Duke and Duchess's effort to connect with the artists and families linked to the Australian National Veterans Art Museum through Invictus Australia.
They are also set to meet with organisations that provide services to young people and vulnerable women.