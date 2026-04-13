News
News

Prince Harry, William celebrate as close relative announces exciting news

Prince William and Harry's cousin share exciting update ahead of Duke's Australia tour

Prince Harry, William celebrate as close relative announces exciting news

Prince Harry and William's are celebrating an exciting news just hours before The Duke of Sussex kicks off Australia tour with Meghan Markle.

Congratulations are in order for Daisy Knatchbull - the third cousin of William and his estranged brother as she has announced engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Giovanni Damiani.

The distant relative of the Royal brothers, turned to her Instagram account to offer her followers a glimpse into her unique engagement ring and the thoughtful proposal by The Italian music executive.

Sharing a photo of Giovanni proposal - who wrote "Will you marry me?" in the sand using seaweed during a recent beach visit in the Bahamas.

In the photo, Daisy showed off her turtle shape engagement ring smiling ear to ear.

"Getting hitched (and making gift shop turtle rings a thing)," she wrote in the caption.

This update from Harry and William's distant relative comes just hours ahead of the duke's upcoming tour to Australia, which the couple is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The upcoming tour will mark Harry and Meghan's first since their last visit to Down Under in 2018.

Princess Anne's steady role to support monarchy hailed amid Andrew crisis
Princess Anne's steady role to support monarchy hailed amid Andrew crisis
King Charles issues fresh message amid Royal Family 'separation' buzz
King Charles issues fresh message amid Royal Family 'separation' buzz
Do Prince William, King Charles know where Sarah Ferguson is? Truth revealed
Do Prince William, King Charles know where Sarah Ferguson is? Truth revealed
Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’
Queen Camilla sends special message as Elaine Paige wins Olivier Award: ‘in your debt’
Andrew controversy highlights 'separation' within Royal Family's senior members
Andrew controversy highlights 'separation' within Royal Family's senior members
Prince William aims to end 'spare heir' narrative with careful plan amid Harry rift
Prince William aims to end 'spare heir' narrative with careful plan amid Harry rift
Palace issues Queen's painful message mourning major loss: 'My heart is grey'
Palace issues Queen's painful message mourning major loss: 'My heart is grey'
Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate
Is Sarah Ferguson afraid of ex-Prince Andrew? fresh claims ignite heated debate
Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama
Prince Harry makes first appearance with Meghan Markle after Sentebale drama
King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move
King Charles plans first authorised Queen Elizabeth II biography in historic move
Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla
Inside King Charles’ last emotional wish to Prince William for Queen Camilla
King Charles to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with special palace reception
King Charles to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday with special palace reception

Popular News

Britney Spears drops disturbing video hours before unexpected rehab update

Britney Spears drops disturbing video hours before unexpected rehab update
2 hours ago
Pedro Pascal announced as Chanel’s new ambassador despite pro-Palestine stance

Pedro Pascal announced as Chanel’s new ambassador despite pro-Palestine stance
2 hours ago
Trump’s AI Jesus image after feud with Pope Leo XIV sparks outrage: ‘Blasphemous'

Trump’s AI Jesus image after feud with Pope Leo XIV sparks outrage: ‘Blasphemous'
2 hours ago