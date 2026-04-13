Prince Harry, William celebrate as close relative announces exciting news

Prince Harry and William's are celebrating an exciting news just hours before The Duke of Sussex kicks off Australia tour with Meghan Markle.
Congratulations are in order for Daisy Knatchbull - the third cousin of William and his estranged brother as she has announced engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Giovanni Damiani.
The distant relative of the Royal brothers, turned to her Instagram account to offer her followers a glimpse into her unique engagement ring and the thoughtful proposal by The Italian music executive.
Sharing a photo of Giovanni proposal - who wrote "Will you marry me?" in the sand using seaweed during a recent beach visit in the Bahamas.
In the photo, Daisy showed off her turtle shape engagement ring smiling ear to ear.
"Getting hitched (and making gift shop turtle rings a thing)," she wrote in the caption.
This update from Harry and William's distant relative comes just hours ahead of the duke's upcoming tour to Australia, which the couple is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.
The upcoming tour will mark Harry and Meghan's first since their last visit to Down Under in 2018.