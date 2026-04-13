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King Charles issues fresh message amid Royal Family 'separation' buzz

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor saga has highlighted a reported 'separation' within the Royal Family

King Charles issues fresh message amid Royal Family separation buzz
King Charles issues fresh message amid Royal Family 'separation' buzz

King Charles III has shared a new message through Buckingham Palace as speculation continues to swirl about a so-called “separation” within the royal family.

On Monday, the British Monarch took a moment to share a congratulatory remark as as Irish golfer won The Masters Tournament, which is one of the four men’s major championships in professional golf.

“Congratulations @rorymcilroy on your extraordinary back-to-back win at @themasters!” the office of the monarch shared the message on social media.

King Charles issues fresh message amid Royal Family separation buzz

The Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor saga has highlighted a reported “separation” within the Royal Family, according to a royal commentator.

He recently moved from Royal Lodge to Marsh Farm, after a brief stay at Wood Farm, where he reportedly had limited visitors aside from a visit from Prince Edward and Sophie.

Former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond says the situation reflects a perceived "separation" within the Royal Family, separating the monarchy’s core line of succession from other members of the wider family.

"I think this is an illustration of the separation of the institution of monarchy and the royal family," she explained to The Mirror.

It all happened after Prince Edward and Sophie visited Andrew during his two-month stay on the Marsh farm.

Princess Anne is also said to have called Andrew and offered her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire for him to move into.

Their attitudes have a stark difference from those of King Charles and his son, Prince William.

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