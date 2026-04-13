Meghan Markle blasted for eclipsing Carey Mulligan days after King Charles honored her

Meghan Markle is facing heat once again for her inappropriate move.
On Friday, April 10, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a high-profile public appearance at a private party hosted by Netflix Chief Executive Officer, Ted Sarandos.
For the esteemed event, the mother-of-two stunned in an olive green ensemble, which led her to face criticism from fans as it closely resembled that dress worn by the party's guest of honor, Carey Mulligan.
While most of the guests adhered to a black and white dress code, the As Ever founder drew attention by being one of just a few attendees wearing green, quickly becoming a subject of backlash after the event's photos went online.
Social media users were quick to lash out at the Duchess as they perceived the move as a major breach of etiquette.
Some even highlighted that Meghan usually prefers wearing neutral colors, making her olive green dress stand out more prominently.
As shared by GB News, an X user stated, "I'd believe it was a mistake if it wasn't THAT colour. That's not a normal colour, and she never wears colour either, but the time she chooses to it just happens to be this really unique colour, the star of the party chooses?"
A second called it as potentially "one of Markle's biggest faux pas to date."
This comes just two weeks after King Charles honored Carey Mulligan with Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) at Windsor Castle for her services to drama.