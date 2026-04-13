Duchess Sophie pays touching nod to late Queen Elizabeth before honour ceremony 

Duchess Sophie has made a royal visit to the Royal Hospital Chelsea days before the late Queen Elizabeth II's historic birthday.
As King Charles II prepared to mark his late mother’s big day with grand celebrations, the Duchess of Edinburgh stepped in to mark her legacy with a heartfelt move.
On Monday, Sophie, 61, attended an opening ceremony at the hospital, which was visited by the late Queen when she was alive.
During her heartfelt tour to the hospital, the most "hard-working" royal has formally opened the specially designated Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Veterans Centre at the Royal Chelsea Hospital, founded by King Charles back in 1681–1682.
"The Duchess of Edinburgh has formally opened the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Veterans Centre at @RoyalHospitalChelsea," the British Royal Family stated in the caption.
The official update released by His Majesty’s office continued sharing that, "This new centre will provide a welcoming space for veterans to socialise, stay active and build friendships."
"During the visit, the Duchess toured the centre and met veterans who are benefiting from the Chelsea Pensioner Veterans Outreach Programme," Buckingham Palace added.
For those in the room, King Charles II established the Hospital to provide a shelter for retired or disabled soldiers, also known as Chelsea Pensioners.
This royal update came days before King Charles hosted a special event, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition, at The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace to mark the centenary of her birth.