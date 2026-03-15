Akshay Kumar admits 'regrets' for not landing Ranveer Singh's role in 'Dhurandhar'

Akshay Kumar has opened up about his "regret" of not landing Ranveer Singh's hit role in Dhurandhar.
Over the weekend, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor attended India Today Conclave Delhi 2026 for a session titled The Khiladi: Method Behind the Hit Machine.
During the conversation, the Khiladi star was asked his opinion about Aditya Dhar's blockbuster directorial Dhurandhar and also if he would have wished to be part of the film.
Akshay was also questioned if he ever feels jealous or insecure when fellow actors get such films and why Aditya did not consider him right for Ranveer Singh's role.
Replying to the question, the Entertainment actor said, "I don’t think Aditya thought that, so I didn’t get it.”
Admitting his regret on not securing the role, Akshay Kumar stated, “Many times, when I meet Ranveer, he tells me, 'it was a great film, I wish I had done it. This happens. There are some films he wants to do and some that I want to do."
He continued, 'We are around 15–20 actors, and about 180 films are made in India, so everyone gets work. So, everyone had roles. Regret as in you feel you wish you had done this film, but there’s no jealousy."
Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla 5 is slated to release on April 10, 2026.