Kareena Kapoor reacts to Netflix new documentary about Rafael Nadal

Kareena Kapoor recently reacted to Netflix’s new documentary about tennis icon Rafael Nadal.
The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, and shared the first look of the highly anticipated series.
She wrote, “Ufffff” along with rainbow and a heart emoji.
Titled as RAFA, a 4-part Netflix documentary series offers an intimate look at the 39-year-old tennis icon's 2024 season.
Moreover, the upcoming series will also cover his final year on the ATP Tour, rehabilitation from injury, and career legacy.
It will also showcase the never-before-seen footage of his life and career, including his childhood and rise to fame.
Moreover, the series will also feature exclusive interviews and insights from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Kareena Kapoor’s reaction comes after the docu-series' first poster was released, featuring a minimalist visual of Nadal lying on the court after what appears to be a gruelling match, with the tagline, "A life beyond limits”.
A second poster shows the sportsman in a close-up side profile, focusing on endurance, physical strain and willpower.
Directed by Oscar nominee Zachary Heinzerling, the four-part sports series RAFA, based on Rafael Nadal, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 29, 2026.