News
News

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Netflix new documentary about Rafael Nadal

Netflix documentary series focuses on the tennis icon

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Netflix new documentary about Rafael Nadal
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Netflix new documentary about Rafael Nadal

Kareena Kapoor recently reacted to Netflix’s new documentary about tennis icon Rafael Nadal.

The 45-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, and shared the first look of the highly anticipated series.

She wrote, “Ufffff” along with rainbow and a heart emoji.

Netflix documentary series focuses on the tennis icon
Netflix documentary series focuses on the tennis icon

Titled as RAFA, a 4-part Netflix documentary series offers an intimate look at the 39-year-old tennis icon's 2024 season.

Moreover, the upcoming series will also cover his final year on the ATP Tour, rehabilitation from injury, and career legacy.

It will also showcase the never-before-seen footage of his life and career, including his childhood and rise to fame.

Moreover, the series will also feature exclusive interviews and insights from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Kareena Kapoor’s reaction comes after the docu-series' first poster was released, featuring a minimalist visual of Nadal lying on the court after what appears to be a gruelling match, with the tagline, "A life beyond limits”.


A second poster shows the sportsman in a close-up side profile, focusing on endurance, physical strain and willpower.

Directed by Oscar nominee Zachary Heinzerling, the four-part sports series RAFA, based on Rafael Nadal, is set to premiere on Netflix on May 29, 2026.   

Arjun Kapoor takes major legal action over misuse of his identity
Arjun Kapoor takes major legal action over misuse of his identity
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar eye something big after ‘Dhurandhar’ success
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar eye something big after ‘Dhurandhar’ success
Diljit Dosanjh gets ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from Kareena Kapoor
Diljit Dosanjh gets ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from Kareena Kapoor
Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
'Khuda Gawah' star Bharat Kapoor dies at 80: Cause of death revealed
'Khuda Gawah' star Bharat Kapoor dies at 80: Cause of death revealed
Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of 'KD: The Devil' release
Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of 'KD: The Devil' release
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood colourism: ‘This selectivity exists’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood colourism: ‘This selectivity exists’
Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’
Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move
Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy
Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan

Popular News

Brandon Ingram injury update: Raptors All-Star exits Game 5 vs. Cavs

Brandon Ingram injury update: Raptors All-Star exits Game 5 vs. Cavs
9 minutes ago
NYC Mayor urges King Charles to return Kohinoor diamond to India

NYC Mayor urges King Charles to return Kohinoor diamond to India
58 minutes ago
JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini sued for sexual harassment and racial abuse

JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini sued for sexual harassment and racial abuse
2 hours ago