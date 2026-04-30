SRK drops Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kartavya’ first look, announces release date

Saif Ali Khan is all set to hit the screens once again.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, Shah Rukh Khan sparked a frenzy among fans by unveiling the first poster of Saif’s upcoming crime thriller film Kartavya.
In the post, he also announced the release date for the movie, further elevating the excitement.
“Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga [In this maze of duty, every decision will be a test]. Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix,” read the caption.
The poster showed the Race actor dressed in his police uniform, with a regretful expression on his face as he watched a blazing fire, with his police jeep behind him.
Fans’ reactions:
“Excited for this,” expressed a first, while a second said, “Saif Ali Khan is sooo underrated!!”
A third added, “Looks promising.”
Kartavya release date:
Directed by Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan’s, production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya is set to premiere on May 15, 2026, on Netflix.
Kartavya plot:
As per IMDb, Kartavya shows “A police officer faces a moral dilemma when threats endanger his family, forcing him to choose between protecting his loved ones and honoring his oath to serve justice.”
Kartavya cast:
Kartavya stars Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari, with Saurabh Dwivedi.