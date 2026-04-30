News
News

SRK drops Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kartavya’ first look, announces release date

The ‘Dunki’ star unveils first poster of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming project ‘Kartavya’ with release date announcement

SRK drops Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kartavya’ first look, announces release date
SRK drops Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kartavya’ first look, announces release date

Saif Ali Khan is all set to hit the screens once again.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 30, Shah Rukh Khan sparked a frenzy among fans by unveiling the first poster of Saif’s upcoming crime thriller film Kartavya.

In the post, he also announced the release date for the movie, further elevating the excitement.

“Kartavya ke iss chakravyuh mein, har faisla ek imtihaan hoga [In this maze of duty, every decision will be a test]. Watch Kartavya, out 15 May, only on Netflix,” read the caption.

The poster showed the Race actor dressed in his police uniform, with a regretful expression on his face as he watched a blazing fire, with his police jeep behind him.

Fans’ reactions:

“Excited for this,” expressed a first, while a second said, “Saif Ali Khan is sooo underrated!!”

A third added, “Looks promising.”

Kartavya release date:

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan’s, production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Kartavya is set to premiere on May 15, 2026, on Netflix.

Kartavya plot:

As per IMDb, Kartavya shows “A police officer faces a moral dilemma when threats endanger his family, forcing him to choose between protecting his loved ones and honoring his oath to serve justice.”


Kartavya cast:

Kartavya stars Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari, with Saurabh Dwivedi.

Kareena Kapoor speaks out as Karisma Kapoor's children get relief in assets case
Kareena Kapoor speaks out as Karisma Kapoor's children get relief in assets case
Rahul Roy opens up about facing financial crisis: ‘If you are truly concerned then help me...’
Rahul Roy opens up about facing financial crisis: ‘If you are truly concerned then help me...’
Ranveer Singh quits 'Pralay' after ‘Dhurandhar’ success? Here’s what we know
Ranveer Singh quits 'Pralay' after ‘Dhurandhar’ success? Here’s what we know
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Netflix new documentary about Rafael Nadal
Kareena Kapoor reacts to Netflix new documentary about Rafael Nadal
Arjun Kapoor takes major legal action over misuse of his identity
Arjun Kapoor takes major legal action over misuse of his identity
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar eye something big after ‘Dhurandhar’ success
Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar eye something big after ‘Dhurandhar’ success
Diljit Dosanjh gets ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from Kareena Kapoor
Diljit Dosanjh gets ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from Kareena Kapoor
Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
'Khuda Gawah' star Bharat Kapoor dies at 80: Cause of death revealed
'Khuda Gawah' star Bharat Kapoor dies at 80: Cause of death revealed
Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of 'KD: The Devil' release
Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of 'KD: The Devil' release
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood colourism: ‘This selectivity exists’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood colourism: ‘This selectivity exists’
Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’
Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’

Popular News

Queen Camilla reveals the 'first Americans' she loved, shares thoughts on US trip

Queen Camilla reveals the 'first Americans' she loved, shares thoughts on US trip
9 minutes ago
Elon Musk VS Sam Altman: Inside courtroom battle over OpenAI’s founding mission

Elon Musk VS Sam Altman: Inside courtroom battle over OpenAI’s founding mission
20 minutes ago
Macron’s ‘chic’ comment adds a twist to King Charles’ French-speaking US joke

Macron’s ‘chic’ comment adds a twist to King Charles’ French-speaking US joke
38 minutes ago