'Khuda Gawah' star Bharat Kapoor dies at 80: Cause of death revealed 

Amitabh Bachchan's co-star Bharat Kapoor tragically died. He was 80.
The veteran Indian actor passed away on Monday, April 27, one of his theatre fellows, Avtar Gill, confirmed his death.
In an interview with SCREEN, Gill lamented, "I have just come from the cremation ground. When his son called me, he shared that Bharat had not been keeping well for the past three days. He was at home only. Before that, he was in the hospital."
"Very few people, including close relatives and members of our theatre group IPTA, attended the funeral," the 75-year-old Indian actor noted.
Apart from Gill, Hrithik Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan, director Ramesh Kumar, actor Kuldeep Singh, and other celebrities quietly attended the funeral.
Bharat Kapoor was widely recognised for his films, including Balidaan, Jawani Ke Gunah, Bhayaanak, Apas Ki Baat, Pyar Ki Jeet, Modh, Pyasi Nigahen and others.
The deceased actor also worked in several television shows that include Campus, Parampara, Rahat, Saans, Amanat, Bhagyavidhata, Tara, Chunauti, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki, and others.
So far, Amitabh Bachchan has not reacted to his co-star's sudden demise.