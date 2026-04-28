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Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label

The 'Kal Ho Na Ho' star engaged with fans during her chat session but one reply went viral after she reacted

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label

Preity Zinta has strongly responded to being labeled a “trophy,” saying no woman wants to be reduced to such a tag as she pushed back against the remark.

The Kal Ho Na Ho star engaged with fans during her #PZChat session on X, but one reply went viral after she reacted to being called a “trophy.”

After being called a “trophy,” Zinta responded firmly, stressing dignity and respect for women.

She wrote, “Thank you that’s very sweet but honestly speaking no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophy’s are owned women are not ! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a women’s place is in your life & in your heart ?? Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you ???? Ting !”

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label

The remark quickly gained traction on social media, with many commending her witty yet firm stand on women’s respect.

Elsewhere in her session, she also shared updates about her return to films and her upcoming projects

The Veer-Zara star shared about upcoming film, Lahore 1947, saying, “I always wanted to do a period film, that’s why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course it’s with my one of my favourite directors Raj Kumar Santoshi and Sunny is always a pleasure to work with. It’s a story of love in times of division & hate which I liked. Vibe is just a really funny light hearted film & was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947.”

Preity Zinta further reconfirmed the release date of the film, stating, “My movie with Sunny is releasing on 13th of Aug 2026”.

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