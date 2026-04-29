Diljit Dosanjh gets ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from Kareena Kapoor

Diljit Dosanjh recently received a ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from his Good Newwz costar, Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The Bollywood diva took to Instagram on Wednesday, April, 29, and declared herself a "forever fan girl" after watching the Punjabi artist’s electrifying performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
While sharing his performance clip, Kapoor wrote, "Forever a Fan girl," with a red heart emoticon, expressing her excitement and admiration for Dosanjh.
Earlier a day, the Indian singer turned actor, who has become a global icon in Punjabi and Hindi music and cinema, appeared on the popular show.
During his appearance, he performed his hit song Morni, taught the host the bhangra, and talked about his latest album Aura.
While talking about his 15th studio album, which has surpassed 100 million streams, he said, “It’s a fan statement. People come to my shows and say, ‘You have an amazing aura.’ It stuck with me, so that’s why I named my album Aura.”
Elsewhere, Diljit Dosanjh also told Jimmy Fallon that he currently awaits the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, his starrer movie set in Imtiaz Ali's evocative world of love and longing.
Apart from him, the highly anticipated movie also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh.