News
News

Diljit Dosanjh gets ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from Kareena Kapoor

Diljit Dosanjh has been making rounds on social media over his electrifying performance on Jimmy Fallon show

Diljit Dosanjh gets ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from Kareena Kapoor

Diljit Dosanjh recently received a ‘forever fan girl’ shoutout from his Good Newwz costar, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Bollywood diva took to Instagram on Wednesday, April, 29, and declared herself a "forever fan girl" after watching the Punjabi artist’s electrifying performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While sharing his performance clip, Kapoor wrote, "Forever a Fan girl," with a red heart emoticon, expressing her excitement and admiration for Dosanjh.

Diljit Dosanjh has been making rounds on social media over his electrifying performance on Jimmy Fallon show
Diljit Dosanjh has been making rounds on social media over his electrifying performance on Jimmy Fallon show

Earlier a day, the Indian singer turned actor, who has become a global icon in Punjabi and Hindi music and cinema, appeared on the popular show.

During his appearance, he performed his hit song Morni, taught the host the bhangra, and  talked about his latest album Aura.


While talking about his 15th studio album, which has surpassed 100 million streams, he said, “It’s a fan statement. People come to my shows and say, ‘You have an amazing aura.’ It stuck with me, so that’s why I named my album Aura.”

Elsewhere, Diljit Dosanjh also told Jimmy Fallon that he currently awaits the release of Main Vaapas Aaunga, his starrer movie set in Imtiaz Ali's evocative world of love and longing.

Apart from him, the highly anticipated movie also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari Wagh.

Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
Preity Zinta claps back after being targeted with harsh label
'Khuda Gawah' star Bharat Kapoor dies at 80: Cause of death revealed
'Khuda Gawah' star Bharat Kapoor dies at 80: Cause of death revealed
Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of 'KD: The Devil' release
Sanjay Dutt reacts to explosive song row ahead of 'KD: The Devil' release
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood colourism: ‘This selectivity exists’
Nawazuddin Siddiqui slams Bollywood colourism: ‘This selectivity exists’
Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’
Ajay Devgn shares exclusive glimpse of ‘Golmaal 5’
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone turn Dua’s weekend memorable with sweet move
Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
Junaid Khan's acting in ‘Ek Din’ makes Aamir Khan teary-eyed
Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy
Aamir Khan finally reveals why ‘Ek Din’ has unusual booking strategy
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan
Anupam Kher gives honest review on Michael Jackson’s ‘Michael’ amid critics’ pan
Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's obsession with 'hyper-masculinity'
Karan Johar calls out Bollywood's obsession with 'hyper-masculinity'
Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’
Farah Khan demands Oscar nod for Jaafar Jackson’s breakthrough in ‘Michael’
Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter
Akshay Kumar: First arrest made in cyber harassment case involving star's daughter

Popular News

California to share immigrant driver data: A betrayal of AB 60 privacy?

California to share immigrant driver data: A betrayal of AB 60 privacy?
an hour ago
Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’

Barry Keoghan reveals how Sabrina Carpenter cheating rumours impacted his life: ‘I just disappeared’
3 hours ago
Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin

Former Nebraska coach Chuck Love admits to sexual relationship with player Ashley Scoggin
3 hours ago