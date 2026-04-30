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Rahul Roy opens up about facing financial crisis: ‘If you are truly concerned then help me...’

The ‘Aashiqui’ star hints at financial strain linked to his health

Rahul Roy opens up about facing financial crisis: ‘If you are truly concerned then help me...’
Rahul Roy opens up about facing financial crisis: ‘If you are truly concerned then help me...’

Rahul Roy has spoken candidly about financial struggles, linking it to his ongoing legal matters and health.

The Aashiqui star, who has been facing immense backlash over his Instagram reels with a female content creator Dr. Vanita Ghadage Desai, took to Instagram and broke his silence.

The 60-year-old actor, who rose to fame with the 1990s, on Thursday, April 30, slammed those who mocked him and his struggles while asserting that such reactions reveal more about them than him.

He began, "I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened."


Roy added, "If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you.

"If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases."

He said that at least he is earning through hard work, not by mocking others.

While further shedding the light on the matter, the actor, who was last seen in 2023's Agra, shared, “And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active.”

According to the actor, he wants to work for as long as he is alive.

Rahul Roy concluded, “It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today.”

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