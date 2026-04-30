Ranveer Singh quits 'Pralay' after ‘Dhurandhar’ success? Here’s what we know

The rumours around Ranveer Singh exiting from the upcoming movie titled Pralay after his recent movie Dhurandhar's box office success, have finally been explained.
It all started with a viral social media post claiming that the 39-year-old actor had left the film due to "creative differences" with director Jai Mehta.
A viral post on X from Always Bollywood claimed on Wednesday afternoon, that the Singham Again actor is eyeing a follow-up to Dhurandhar with another project by Aditya Dhar and has left the project.
Now, turning down the reports as totally baseless, an insider, in this regard, dished out to Variety India that the forthcoming movie is very much on track to go on floors later this year.
“Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless,” the source said, adding, “Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script.”
According to the tipster, the film is on track to begin production later this year.
The source further shed light, stating, “The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema.”
As of recent updates, the high-budget Hindi post-apocalyptic action-thriller is indeed on track to go on floors by August 2026 with Ranveer Singh as its leading actor.
It’s worth mentioning here that Pralay focuses on survival in a ruined world overrun by zombies.