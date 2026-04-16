Kim Kardashian strolls through LA with Lewis Hamilton after Coachella date  

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance heated Los Angeles!
The SKIMS founder stepped out with her current love interest for the first time after they debuted their relationship at the 2026 Coachella musical festival last week.
On Wednesday, April 16, Hollywood's new couple was seen heading into a design store to shop for luxury rugs.
The lovebirds gained fans' attention with their matching outfits, which they spotted wearing during a new public appearance.
Notably, they also hinted that they may be nesting together in Southern California in their matching outfits.
Lewis, 41, looked dapper in a puffer jacket, which he paired with baggy faded blue jeans as he opted for a casual look.
The mom of four, 45, sported a pale grey zip-up jacket with thick leggings from SKIMS that flared at the bottom.
Notably, the high-profile pair of Tinseltown, who have been in the headlines due to their budding romance since February of this year, have not shown any public display of affection during their new sighting.
This appearance of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton came after they attended Justin Bieber's superhit musical comeback, Bieberchella, at the 2026 Coachella musical festival on Saturday, April 11th, 2026.
The TV personality and her F1 driver boyfriend strolled near the front of the stage during the headlining set.