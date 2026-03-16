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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Sarah Ferguson receives big offer after Beatrice, Eugenie join Epstein drama

The former Duchess of York has been out of the spotlight since Andrew was mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein's emails

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sarah Ferguson receives big offer after Beatrice, Eugenie join Epstein drama
Sarah Ferguson receives big offer after Beatrice, Eugenie join Epstein drama  

Sarah Ferguson, who has been exiled since last year, has received a big offer after her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, joined Jeffrey Epstein’s drama.

According to the crisis manager, the former Duchess of York has only one "lifeline" to secure her falling reputation and finances: to surrender and accept her bad deeds.

"With PR, you work backwards from the goal. What she needs now is a lifeline, financially and reputationally, and the only lifeline I see is The Traitors. That’s the only lifeline," he explained.

For those unaware, the popular reality show is hosted by Alan Cumming, which sees contestants as ‘Faithfuls’ and ‘Traitors’ as they compete to accomplish secret missions in the game.

By accepting this offer, she might be able to “restore” her damaged image and His Majesty, King Charles III, also spare her, as this move will secure the Crown as well.

"The problem for her now is this is actually an American scandal, because it’s an American scandal, she can’t just hop on a plane and fly over here like she usually does," he continued.

So far, Sarah Ferguson, whose whereabouts have remained unknown since Andrew’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in the public office, has remained concerned as her tensions escalated after Beatrice and Eugenie’s names were mentioned in one of the emails of the disgraced child sex offender. 

After learning the two princesses’ names in the alleged emails, King Charles stepped back to save his nieces from the consequences.

An insider revealed to Daily Mail, "Beatrice and Eugenie are particularly vulnerable at the moment. As they are dragged further into the Epstein web, the King is shifting his stance on the girls' future." 

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are now labelled as vulnerable, have not commented on these allegations.  

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