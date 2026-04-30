King Charles 'deeply concerned' as tragedy hits home amid US state visit

King Charles' office has released an official statement on behalf of the monarch after tragic incident in the UK.
The 77-year-old monarch - who is currently on his state visit to the US has broken his silence over Golders Green's stabbing incident occoured on Wednesday, April 29.
On the third day of King's state visit alongside Queen Camilla, two jewish men one in his 70s and the other in his 30s were stabbed by a 45-year-old suspect around 11:16am in West London.
Shortly after the incident, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson issued an statement on behalf of the monarch reacting to the terror attack.
A Palace spokesman said: "His Majesty is being kept fully informed and is naturally deeply concerned, in particular about the impact for the Jewish community.
"His thoughts and prayers are with the two individuals who were injured and offers his heartfelt gratitude to those who so selflessly rushed to their aid."
To note, the stabbing victims were immediately moved to the hospital and are now in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, Met Police officers confirmed that Counter-Terrorism Policing is leading the investigation.
Head of Counter-Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor noted, "Whilst I must stress this investigation is at an early stage, we are working quickly to understand exactly what happened."
"Thank you to those who were in the area at the time and supported the response to this terrible incident," they added.