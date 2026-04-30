Queen Camilla's special gift from Palace to NYC delights Americans: 'beyond charming'

Queen Camilla has sent the internet into a meltdown with her thoughtful move for a surprise reunion in the US.
On the third day of her highly-anticipated state visit with King Charles, April 29, Camilla paid a visit to the New York Public Library - a home to "more than 50 million items, including nearly 15 million books."
As per the video released by Royal Family, Camilla was accompanied by the American actress, Sarah Jessica Parker, before joining other renowned guests from the literary world, including, Anna Wintour.
For her scheduled visit to the library, which serves as a "major centre for scholarship, learning and public access to knowledge" the Queen had planned a beautiful surprise.
In another delightful video, Camilla was seen taking the iconic baby kangaroo, Roo all the way from Buckingham Palace to NY library to reunite him with his friends from the 100 Acre Wood.
King Charles' wife was all smiles as carried baby Roo in her bag in a bid to deliever it to the original collection of toys owned by Christopher Robin Milne.
"Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart. – A. A. Milne" read the caption.
It continued, "As we mark the 100th anniversary of the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh stories, The Queen has presented a very special gift to the New York Public Library, reuniting baby Roo with his friends from the 100 Acre Wood."
"The Library is home to the original collection of toys owned by Christopher Robin Milne, son of A.A. Milne, which inspired the characters in the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh series. The collection is missing Roo, the baby kangaroo who was lost in an orchard in the 1930s," added the description.
Shortly after the video went viral, Royal fans, especially Americans flooded the comment section with heartfelt reactions.
One user commented, "What an honour it is to see our ‘Roo’ be hand delivered by HM The Queen to New York, and reunited with Kanga!"
Another noted, "What a thoughtful, lovely gift. This visit has been a smashing success; it delighted Americans, and I hope you two have enjoyed it too."
"This is as wonderful as Queen Elizabeth and Paddington! Thank you for bringing Roo to America to be reunited with Kanga," a third penned.
"This is beyond charming" another commented.
One user exclaimed, "Ahahah! I love this. I happened upon the Winnie the Poo exhibit when visiting the library, and it was wonderful to see. It's great for Roo to be reunited."