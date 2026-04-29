Prince William, Kate Middleton step out for special outing on 15th wedding anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 15th wedding anniversary with a meaningful outing.
On Wednesday, April 28, Prince William and Kate Middleton drop by IntoUniversity, which aims to "help young people reach their full potential in education and beyond".
For the special outing, the pair were dressed in complementary outfits. Kate donned a brown shirt and a light blue jacket, while the prince rocked a matching dress shirt that complemented Kate's jacket and a black coat.
Following the outing, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a carousel of clicks from their outing on their official Instagram account, with the caption, noting, "Proud to know that IntoUniversity benefitted from the Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011 and continues to provide academic support for those that need it most today."
It was reported that after they concluded their visit, Kate and William went for lunch at The Goring, where Kate spent the night before their wedding, giving it a more special meaning.
Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 in a stunning ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
The pair first met while studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They dated off and on before getting engaged in 2010 and getting married a year later.