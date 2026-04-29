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Queen Camilla snubbed after Donald Trump abruptly cuts her off during US visit

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will conclude their four day trip on Thursday

Queen Camilla snubbed after Donald Trump abruptly cuts her off during US visit
Queen Camilla snubbed after Donald Trump abruptly cuts her off during US visit  

In the midst of royal chaos during the high-profile visit of King Charles III, his life partner, Queen Camilla, has faced a huge snub as Donald Trump once again breached a royal protocol.

As the second day of the royal couple's state visit to the United States of America kicked off on Tuesday, April 28, the President unexpectedly made a move, sparking non-stop buzz. 

While greeting several lawmakers and politicians of the USA in the lavish reception at the White House, Trump, 79, abruptly cut off the Queen, leaving her in an awkward moment.

In the viral footage, the 78-year-old Queen consort of the United Kingdom was shaking hands with the stakeholders when the American politician cut her off and continued to shake hands.

As the video clip gained fans’ attention, several criticised Trump for breaching the royal protocol, as one said, "Nil decorum.. can just imagine what she said to Charles behind closed doors." 

"The systemic intersection of Trump and Epstein has turned our world into a human abattoir," another noted.

While a third commented, "No diplomatic sense at all, even the King and Queen of England are not treated # Ukrain differently…. Such a shame for the USA." 

This moment occurred a few moments before King Charles III delivered his historic speech, mentioning the UK-USA ties.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to conclude their four-day US visit on Thursday before leaving for Bermuda.  

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