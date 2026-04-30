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Prince William, Kate Middleton share sombre statement as 15th anniversary hit with chaos

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 15th anniversary on April 29, 2029

Prince William, Kate Middleton share sombre statement as 15th anniversary hit with chaos
Prince William, Kate Middleton share sombre statement as 15th anniversary hit with chaos

Prince William and Kate Middleton's milestone celebrations hit with chaos after a deadly incident.

On Wednesday, April 29, The Prince and Princess of Wales marked their 15th wedding anniversary with an adorable new family portrait.

However, their special day was disrupted after a terrorist attack in Golders Green on the Jewish community.

As reported by GB news, two Jewish men were stabbed in a "deeply concerning" terror attack in north west London during the morning hours.

Shortly after the incident occured, a Kensington Palace spokeperson issued an emotional statement on behalf of Catherine and the heir to the throne.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are following the situation closely, and are, of course, concerned about the attacks upon the Jewish community," the spokesperson noted.

"The innocent victims of today’s attack are in their thoughts and they wish them a speedy recovery," they added.

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