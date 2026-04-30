King Charles reveals impressive moment from White House state dinner visit

King Charles has revealed what “impressed” him most during a White House state dinner, offering a rare glimpse into his impressions of the evening.
On April 29, the British Monarch attended a trade and business event at Rockefeller Center, meeting senior US and UK executives.
At the event, he talked briefly with Stephen Schwarzman, the chairman and CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone.
During their conversation, he told Schwarzman — who also attended the state dinner on Tuesday, April 28 — that he was "so impressed by the music from the military" at the event.
The evening’s entertainment included performances by U.S. military musicians from the Marines, Army and Air Force.
The royal couple are on a four-day US visit marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.
They began their on April 27 in Washington, D.C., where they were greeted by Donald and Melania Trump, and included a historic congressional address by the King.
On April 29, the royals left Washington, D.C. for New York City, beginning their day with a visit to the 9/11 Memorial ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.
King Charles and Queen Camilla split for solo engagements, he visited Harlem Grown, while she attended a literary event at the New York Public Library, before reuniting for an evening arts reception at Christie’s.