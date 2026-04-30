News
News

King Charles reveals impressive moment from White House state dinner visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a four-day US visit marking the 250th anniversary of American independence

King Charles reveals impressive moment from White House state dinner visit
King Charles reveals impressive moment from White House state dinner visit

King Charles has revealed what “impressed” him most during a White House state dinner, offering a rare glimpse into his impressions of the evening.

On April 29, the British Monarch attended a trade and business event at Rockefeller Center, meeting senior US and UK executives.

At the event, he talked briefly with Stephen Schwarzman, the chairman and CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone.

During their conversation, he told Schwarzman — who also attended the state dinner on Tuesday, April 28 — that he was "so impressed by the music from the military" at the event.

The evening’s entertainment included performances by U.S. military musicians from the Marines, Army and Air Force.

The royal couple are on a four-day US visit marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

They began their on April 27 in Washington, D.C., where they were greeted by Donald and Melania Trump, and included a historic congressional address by the King.

On April 29, the royals left Washington, D.C. for New York City, beginning their day with a visit to the 9/11 Memorial ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

King Charles reveals impressive moment from White House state dinner visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla split for solo engagements, he visited Harlem Grown, while she attended a literary event at the New York Public Library, before reuniting for an evening arts reception at Christie’s.

Princess Anne marks special milestone with heartfelt message amid King's US visit
Princess Anne marks special milestone with heartfelt message amid King's US visit
Prince William, Kate Middleton share sombre statement as 15th anniversary hit with chaos
Prince William, Kate Middleton share sombre statement as 15th anniversary hit with chaos
Queen Camilla steps out solo in NYC amid King Charles’ busy schedule
Queen Camilla steps out solo in NYC amid King Charles’ busy schedule
King Charles, Queen Camilla touch down in NYC to attend emotional engagement
King Charles, Queen Camilla touch down in NYC to attend emotional engagement
Prince William, Kate Middleton step out for special outing on 15th wedding anniversary
Prince William, Kate Middleton step out for special outing on 15th wedding anniversary
Princess Rajwa celebrates 32nd birthday with graceful portrait reveal
Princess Rajwa celebrates 32nd birthday with graceful portrait reveal
Queen Camilla snubbed after Donald Trump abruptly cuts her off during US visit
Queen Camilla snubbed after Donald Trump abruptly cuts her off during US visit
Princess Eugenie attends high-profile wedding in Sicily in first public event in months
Princess Eugenie attends high-profile wedding in Sicily in first public event in months
Prince Harry’s former inner circle member attends King Charles US embassy event
Prince Harry’s former inner circle member attends King Charles US embassy event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry engage in heated row as royals celebrate
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry engage in heated row as royals celebrate
Why King Charles' Congress speech was limited to 30 minutes?
Why King Charles' Congress speech was limited to 30 minutes?
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Trump shares King Charles stance on Iran war
Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Trump shares King Charles stance on Iran war

Popular News

Nick Fuentes India visit spark outrage: Netizens demand visa cancellation

Nick Fuentes India visit spark outrage: Netizens demand visa cancellation
39 minutes ago
Ranveer Singh quits 'Pralay' after ‘Dhurandhar’ success? Here’s what we know

Ranveer Singh quits 'Pralay' after ‘Dhurandhar’ success? Here’s what we know
60 minutes ago
Princess Anne marks special milestone with heartfelt message amid King's US visit

Princess Anne marks special milestone with heartfelt message amid King's US visit
2 hours ago