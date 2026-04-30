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Queen Camilla steps out solo in NYC amid King Charles’ busy schedule

Queen Camilla seen alone in NYC as King Charles visited Harlem Grown

Queen Camilla steps out solo in NYC amid King Charles’ busy schedule
Queen Camilla steps out solo in NYC amid King Charles’ busy schedule

Queen Camilla stepped into the spotlight for a rare US interview, speaking with George W. Bush’s daughter during her visit.

The Queen Consort of Britiain sat down with Jenna Bush Hager during a visit to the New York Public Library, discussing her literacy work and experiences on the US state trip.

NBC’s TODAY announced the interview on Instagram, highlighting Camilla’s US visit and passion for reading. The appearance was part of a busy schedule at the Manhattan venue.

Queen Camilla steps out solo in NYC amid King Charles’ busy schedule

Founded in 2023, the Queen’s Reading Room promotes the power of books worldwide. CEO Vicki Perrin joined Jenna Bush Hager at the library event.

Among those present were Vogue editor Anna Wintour, author Harlan Coben, and actress Sarah Jessica Parker, herself a prominent advocate for reading initiatives.

Parker remarked: "Every time you shine a spotlight on reading and the relationship between a reader and a book and how it changes lives and enriches lives and cultivates empathy and curiosity, I'm so grateful."

On the other hand, King Charles visited Harlem Grown, a nonprofit tackling food insecurity through urban farming, where he joined a mentoring event for children focused on nutrition and sustainability.

Queen Camilla steps out solo in NYC amid King Charles’ busy schedule

At one point, a local from Harlem told the monarch: “Thank you for your speech in Congress, we needed that.”

He is also scheduled to attend a US-UK trade and business event with financial leaders.

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