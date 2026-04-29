King Charles, Queen Camilla touch down in NYC to attend emotional engagement

King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in New York City, where their itinerary includes a solemn visit to the 9/11 memorial.
The British Monarch and Queen Consort of Britain are set to attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
They are also scheduled to meet first responders and victims’ families ahead of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined at the memorial by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani.
For Wednesday’s engagement, Queen Camilla wore a navy Fiona Clare dress and coat, paired with a red, white and blue brooch once owned by Queen Elizabeth II.
In the evening, the couple will attend a King’s Trust reception at Rockefeller Center.
After that, the King will visit Harlem Grown, a non-profit organisation focused on urban farming and sustainability for children.
He is also scheduled to attend a US-UK trade and business event with financial leaders.
On the other hand, the Queen will visit the library's flagship building to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Winnie-the-Pooh.
She will donate a handcrafted “Roo” toy to complete the library’s set of original stuffed animals behind A.A. Milne’s tales.
Additionally, she will attend a literary panel hosted by Jenna Bush Hager.
The royal couple will return to Washington on Wednesday night before concluding their trip in Virginia on Thursday.