Princess Anne marks special milestone with heartfelt message amid King's US visit

Princess Anne sends out heartfelt message ahead of key UK figure's special milestone.
As reported by Hello!, The Princess Royal has paid a sweet tribute to the world-famous broadcaster, Sir David Attenboroughissues - who is all set to mark his 100th birthday on May 8.
Her Royal Highness showered praise on David in a recent film that paid tribute to the renowned naturalist - who kicked off his hosting career nearly 60 years ago in 1954.
"He has made such an impact and I’m sure his experience made such a huge difference to so many people being able to say, it’s worth trying," noted Anne.
As the patron of the Whitley Fund for Nature and their awards, Anne, added, "I hope that many of our winners took inspiration from that because, my goodness, they made such a difference."
Sir David was a former trustee of the charity that champions grassroots conservation leaders, he first met Anne when she was six and her brother King Charles was nine.