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'Dhurandhar 2' celebrates new achievement amid record-breaking run

The 'Dhurandhar' franchise has been setting a new benchmark for Bollywood since its release

Dhurandhar 2 celebrates new achievement amid record-breaking run
'Dhurandhar 2' celebrates new achievement amid record-breaking run

Dhurandhar franchise recently set a new benchmark with both movies, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

According to Indian media outlet, both films have collectively crossed ₹3,000 crore worldwide within a span of three months.

By crossing ₹3,000 crore with just two films, it has set a new benchmark for Bollywood franchises.

Moreover, this achievement has made the movie series as one of the highest-grossing film franchises in Indian cinema.

The first film, which was released on December 5, 2025, became a commercial success, collecting around ₹841 crore net in India and ₹1,300 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run.

The sequel, released on March 19, became the first Hindi movie to cross ₹100 crore in a single day.

The sequel’s success did not stop here as within a week, it crossed ₹1,000 crore.

As of mid-April, the film earned over ₹1,700 crore worldwide.

By combining both movie collections, the franchise’s total is ₹3,000 crore, with estimates reaching up to ₹3,110 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar series is a two-part spy thriller that stars Ranveer Singh in a leading role.

Apart from him, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. 

In the movie, Singh stars as a RAW agent operating deep in Pakistan’s specific areas.

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