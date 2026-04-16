'Dhurandhar 2' celebrates new achievement amid record-breaking run

Dhurandhar franchise recently set a new benchmark with both movies, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
According to Indian media outlet, both films have collectively crossed ₹3,000 crore worldwide within a span of three months.
By crossing ₹3,000 crore with just two films, it has set a new benchmark for Bollywood franchises.
Moreover, this achievement has made the movie series as one of the highest-grossing film franchises in Indian cinema.
The first film, which was released on December 5, 2025, became a commercial success, collecting around ₹841 crore net in India and ₹1,300 crore globally by the end of its theatrical run.
The sequel, released on March 19, became the first Hindi movie to cross ₹100 crore in a single day.
The sequel’s success did not stop here as within a week, it crossed ₹1,000 crore.
As of mid-April, the film earned over ₹1,700 crore worldwide.
By combining both movie collections, the franchise’s total is ₹3,000 crore, with estimates reaching up to ₹3,110 crore.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar series is a two-part spy thriller that stars Ranveer Singh in a leading role.
Apart from him, the movie also features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.
In the movie, Singh stars as a RAW agent operating deep in Pakistan’s specific areas.