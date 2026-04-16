Justin Baldoni seeks Johnny Depp's guidance as Blake Lively trial approaches 

Justin Baldoni is reaching out to mentor Johnny Depp to win against Blake Lively as their explosive court trial date approaches.
The 41-year-old actor and director has already won half of the legal battle against his It Ends with Us co-star, as the Los Angeles Court tossed out 13 out of 10 claims earlier this month.
However, to win the legal saga, Baldoni and his team have been preparing day and night to knock out Blake, with whom he has been feuding since December 2024, in the upcoming trial in New York City's court.
Now, the actor and his attorneys have filed motions seeking to prevent Blake Lively from introducing evidence tied to PR executive Melissa Nathan’s past high-profile clients.
For those new to the room, Nathan and her firm, The Agency Group PR, have been named as a defendant in the case.
Now reported by a bombshell media outlet, those clients who reportedly include major names like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a highly publicized defamation trial in 2022.
This move was taken after Lively attempted to bring up powerful connections as her strategic step, according to Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman.
"Any services that Nathan rendered for actor Johnny Depp in connection with his high-profile defamation litigation against ex-wife Amber Heard, for other celebrities such as rappers Drake and Travis Scott, professional wrestler Logan Paul, and actress Rebel Wilson, for politicians," the legal representative added.
So far, Johnny Depp, who was involved in a messy 2022 defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has not broken his silence over the matter.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will face off in New York City court on May 18th, 2026.