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  • By Riba Shaikh
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Buckingham Palace releases King Charles special message for Paralympics winners

King Charles sends out 'heartfelt congratulations' to Paralympics medal winners of GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

  • By Riba Shaikh
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles special message for Paralympics winners
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles special message for Paralympics winners

King Charles III has penned a heartfelt message as Paralympic Winter Games 2026 comes to an end.

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family has released a congratulatory message on behalf of his majesty on Sunday, March 15, for the medal winners at the annual sporting event.

Alongside the exciting clicks of athletes as they performed skiing, ice skating and other sports was King's message, which read, "As the Winter Paralympic Games come to a conclusion in Italy, my wife and I send ou most heartfelt congratulations to all the medal-winners from Paralympics GB, Canada, Australia and New Zealand."

It continued, "Your collective achievements bear a powerful testimony to your extraordinary determination and commitment, and to the tireless dedication of your support teams."

"We rejoice in your successes while saluting and celebrating all those from across the Commonwealth who have participated, often in the face of great personal adversity, as we thank once more the Italian people for the warmth of their hospitality over these wonderful past weeks of Winter sport," added the message from the 77-year-old monarch.

As the Patron of the British Paralympic Association (BPA) since 2003, Prince Edward paid a visit to Milan, Italy with wife Duchess Sophie last week to cheer on the participants from commonwealth states, including Britain.

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