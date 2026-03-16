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  • By Riba Shaikh
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Princess Anne's shocking reaction over Andrew arrest finally revealed

The Princess Royal true feelings over disgraced brother Andrew's arrest come to light

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Annes shocking reaction over Andrew arrest finally revealed
Princess Anne's shocking reaction over Andrew arrest finally revealed

Princess Anne's reaction on Andrew's arrest has finally come to light.

The Princess Royal - who has remained quiet on her brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's explosive links with the late paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was reportedly "shaken" with his arrest last month.

In his recently published article in Daily Mail, Royal Expert Richard Kay lift the cutain on King Charles' sister's feeling over Andrew's downgrading, followed by arrest over suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Anne was "shaken" by the former Duke of York's arrest, but "has continued to be in contact with him" and "has been concerned about Andrew's mental welfare as his world has imploded."

Richard also claimed when the monarch stripped Andrew of all his royal titles in October last year, Anne initially "found it difficult to fathom that the son, brother, and uncle of monarchs could no longer be an actual royal."

However, "After the emergence of compromising photographs and damaging claims about him...she came to share the family view that unless Andrew was distanced, the risk of reputational damage to the institution would be considerable."

For the unversed, the ex-husband of Sarah Ferguson was arrested by Thames Valley police on his 66th birthday, February 19, 2026 over allegation of leaking UK's trade infor to Epstein during his time in public office as trade envoy.

The 66-year-old was released after 11 hours of investigation.

Moreover, the disgraced royal's shameful photos in the newly released Epstein files by the US Department of Justice confirmed his involment in Jeffrey Epstein's henious crimes.

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