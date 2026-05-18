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2026 ACM Awards winners: Complete list, biggest moments and surprises

The star-studded awards show was hosted by popular singer and songwriter, Shania Twain

2026 ACM Awards winners: Complete list, biggest moments and surprises
2026 ACM Awards winners: Complete list, biggest moments and surprises 

The awards gala, the 2026 ACM, finally came with the biggest surprises and moments for the musicians.

According to Music Row magazine, the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 17.

The star-studded show was hosted by popular Canadian singer and songwriter Shania Twain.

Notably, the top honours were secured by Cody Johnson and Ella Langley.

Several winners were announced ahead of the show, including Avery Anna, who earned New Female Artist of the Year.

Following is the complete list of winners: 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson- WINNER

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley- WINNER

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson- WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

GROUP OF THE YEAR

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays- WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn- WINNER

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna- WINNER

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore- WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

Cherry Valley – Carter Faith

Producer: Tofer Brown

Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA

Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green

Producer: Dann Huff, Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum- WINNER

Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse

Record Company-Label: MCA

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure

Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon

Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley- WINNER

Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor

Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols

Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg

Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney

Producers: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley- WINNER

Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West

Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

Producers: Carson Chamberlain

Record Company-Label: Leo33

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Producers: Jay Joyce

Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Producers: Trent Willmon

Record Company-Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb

Record Company-Label: Republic Records

“Amen” – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook

Record Company-Label: Empire

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green feat. Ella Langley- WINNER

Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox

Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

“Trailblazer” – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire

Record Company-Label: MCA

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney

Producers: Kristian Bush

Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

“6 Months Later” – Megan Moroney

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: CeCe Dawson, Megan Moroney

“A Song To Sing” – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Producers: James Stratakis

Director: Alexa King Stone, Stephen Kinigopoulos

“Cuckoo” -Stephen Wilson, Jr.- WINNER

Producers: Tim Cofield

Director: Tim Cofield

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Producers: Katie Babbage

Director: TK McKamy

“The Fall” – Cody Johnson

Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry

Director: Dustin Haney

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon- WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Ella Langley- WINNER

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

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