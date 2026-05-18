Paris Jackson finally explains 'weird' neck appearance after fan speculation

Paris Jackson has reassured fans after undergoing an ultrasound following online concern over the appearance of her neck.
Speaking about the speculations about her neck, the 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to share that she got an ultrasound on her neck after fans raised concerns about her appearance.
“Getting an ultrasound to check out my lymphs since y’all pointed out how weird my neck looked on my last post,” she captioned a video.
Shortly after her post, Jackson dropped another snippet, saying, “A bunch of people pointed out that my neck looks f---ing weird in the last video that I posted. So I’m, like, freaking out. Like, ‘Oh, that is weird, crazy.’ I have someone come to my rehearsal studio and do an ultrasound on my throat."
She went on to share, "My neck just does weird s--- when I talk," she said, adding that she watched an earlier video of herself and noticed her neck looked the same.
The Bandaid hitmaker noted, “I think this is just my neck, and y'all are freaking me out, thinking there's something wrong.”
Jackson also said she has been rehearsing for her upcoming BottleRock Napa Valley performance and admitted the public concern worried her, saying, “I think my throat’s weird.”
In the second video, she revealed that she has “the slightest amount of redness on my vocal cords, but there's no calluses.”
“The reason my neck looks as weird as it does is just because I have exercised those muscles from singing for so long, and that just happens with singers. It's just more obvious in me because I am skinny,” Jackso said.
To note, Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe’s daughter will debut her new project, Teenage Drama, on May 22 as she previously released her debut album, Wilted, in 2022.