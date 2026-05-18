News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Zoë Kravitz parties with Harry Styles' mom at singer's Amsterdam concert: Watch

The 'Batman' star quietly attended fiancée Harry Styles' Amsterdam show over the weekend

Zoë Kravitz parties with Harry Styles mom at singers Amsterdam concert: Watch
Zoë Kravitz parties with Harry Styles' mom at singer's Amsterdam concert: Watch 

Harry Styles was surprised by his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, during his opening musical show in Amsterdam. 

The Night Changes hitmaker kicked off his headline-grabbing global concert tour on Saturday, May 16, as he received a sweet show of support from his current love interest and his mother.

According to a viral video shared by a fan on X, Kravitz was spotted in the audience at the Johan Cruijff Arena stadium alongside Styles' mom, Anne Twist, who is also an author.

The Batman actress and singer's mother was seen grooving on some of the singer's most iconic lyrics and dancing the night away while watching the musician perform.

This appearance of Kravitz came after Hello magazine claimed that Harry Styles had interrupted his electrifying performance in Amsterdam and featured the actress' voice during the show.

During the opening video played before Styles took the stage, a female voice can be heard saying, "Harry, are you going out tonight? There’s this amazing party I want to take you to. The music is going to be so fun."

Which fans online immediately began speculating that the voice belonged to Styles' fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.

As of now, neither Zoë Kravitz nor Harry Styles has confirmed this online chatter.

For those unaware, the former One Direction singer will head to London to promote his fourth music album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Pete Davidson breaks silence after Elsie Hewitt 'co-parenting' allegations amid split
Pete Davidson breaks silence after Elsie Hewitt 'co-parenting' allegations amid split
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's intimate photos go viral amid dating buzz
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's intimate photos go viral amid dating buzz
Russell Andrews confirms devastating ALS diagnosis at age 64: 'Stressful'
Russell Andrews confirms devastating ALS diagnosis at age 64: 'Stressful'
Paris Jackson finally explains 'weird' neck appearance after fan speculation
Paris Jackson finally explains 'weird' neck appearance after fan speculation
2026 ACM Awards winners: Complete list, biggest moments and surprises
2026 ACM Awards winners: Complete list, biggest moments and surprises
Bella Hadid bewitches in striking satin gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026
Bella Hadid bewitches in striking satin gown at Cannes Film Festival 2026
Billie Eilish marks special milestone amid 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film buzz
Billie Eilish marks special milestone amid 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour film buzz
Jaafar Jackson’s ‘Michael’ continues to rule box office with major new record
Jaafar Jackson’s ‘Michael’ continues to rule box office with major new record
Jessi and Alessio Pasini speak out on challenges of premature birth and NICU care
Jessi and Alessio Pasini speak out on challenges of premature birth and NICU care
Katy Perry marks ‘new beginnings’ after flaunting baby bump amid Justin Trudeau dating
Katy Perry marks ‘new beginnings’ after flaunting baby bump amid Justin Trudeau dating
Adam Driver responds to Lena Dunham’s claims in new memoir
Adam Driver responds to Lena Dunham’s claims in new memoir
Dr Hook's frontman Dennis Locorriere passes away at 76: Cause of death revealed
Dr Hook's frontman Dennis Locorriere passes away at 76: Cause of death revealed

Popular News

Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva

Meghan Markle calls for child online safety at 2026 World Health Assembly in Geneva
3 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back Kia NBA MVP awards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back Kia NBA MVP awards
an hour ago
Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit

Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit
2 hours ago