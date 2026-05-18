Zoë Kravitz parties with Harry Styles' mom at singer's Amsterdam concert: Watch 

Harry Styles was surprised by his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, during his opening musical show in Amsterdam.
The Night Changes hitmaker kicked off his headline-grabbing global concert tour on Saturday, May 16, as he received a sweet show of support from his current love interest and his mother.
According to a viral video shared by a fan on X, Kravitz was spotted in the audience at the Johan Cruijff Arena stadium alongside Styles' mom, Anne Twist, who is also an author.
The Batman actress and singer's mother was seen grooving on some of the singer's most iconic lyrics and dancing the night away while watching the musician perform.
This appearance of Kravitz came after Hello magazine claimed that Harry Styles had interrupted his electrifying performance in Amsterdam and featured the actress' voice during the show.
During the opening video played before Styles took the stage, a female voice can be heard saying, "Harry, are you going out tonight? There’s this amazing party I want to take you to. The music is going to be so fun."
Which fans online immediately began speculating that the voice belonged to Styles' fiancée, Zoë Kravitz.
As of now, neither Zoë Kravitz nor Harry Styles has confirmed this online chatter.
For those unaware, the former One Direction singer will head to London to promote his fourth music album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.