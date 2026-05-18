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Russell Andrews confirms devastating ALS diagnosis at age 64: 'Stressful'

The 'Maniac' star reveals ALS diagnosis in heartbreaking health confession

Russell Andrews confirms devastating ALS diagnosis at age 64: Stressful
Russell Andrews confirms devastating ALS diagnosis at age 64: 'Stressful' 

After the late Euphoria star, Eric Dane, tragically lost his life due to ALS, Russell Andrews has now revealed his devastating diagnosis of a fatal disease.

The Better Call Saul actor announced that he has been dealing with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis at the age of 64, describing the experience as "stressful." 

In a conversation with CNN's The Story Is with Elex Michaelson on Saturday, May 16, he made the shocking health revelation, accompanied by his fiancée, actress Erica Tazel. 

What is ALS? 

For those unfamiliar, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, which currently has no cure.

"I am a person living with ALS, I was diagnosed in the late fall of last year, and it’s been humbling, but there’s… Elex, there’s also something in the fact that I walked into a family of very caring people I did not know a year ago," Russell continued.

The 64-year-old American actor also described his situation as stressful, for which he did not work for good "three years."

"I was not able to do things that I normally do; I was dropping cups and glasses at night. It felt like things were running up and down my arm at different times, and it was the nerves," he added.

Apart from Russell Andrews, several Hollywood actors and actresses suffered from ALS, including deceased actor Eric Dane, Kenneth Mitchell, Sam Shepard and others. 

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