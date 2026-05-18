John Stamos shares emotional throwback photos with Bob Saget in heartfelt tribute

John Stamos has shared the “last picture” he ever took with Bob Saget on what would have been Saget’s 70th birthday, offering a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and former co-star.
The Little Mermaid Live! star shared an emotional tribute to the late American stand-up comedian, actor on Instagram, posting what he described as the “last pic” he ever took with Sagets before his death in January 2022.
In the photo, which appears last in a carousel of throwback snaps of the stars, Stamos and Saget posed with their wives, Caitlin McHugh and Kelly Rizzo, respectively, at sunset in front of the open ocean.
In the picture, shown as the last slide in the collection, Stamos and Saget appeared with their wives in front of the ocean at dusk.
“Last pic,” Stamos wrote over the image.
“We used to throw each other great birthday parties. Your 70th today would've been epic! I miss you and love you," he added in the caption.
It also included footage of the duo singing together, concert images of their performances, and a shot of Stamos lovingly hugging Saget as he played the drums.
Fans and entertainment colleagues rushed to the comments section, sharing emotional tributes and memories of Saget, who passed away at the age of 65.
One fan wrote, “All of this made my heart smile. Happy heavenly birthday, Bob. Love ya, man.”
Another noted, “What great memories you have of Bob.”
The third remarked, “Beautiful memory’s to be tresured.”
John Stamo and Bob Saget shared the screen in the iconic sitcom Full House and returned for its rebooted version, Fuller House, which aired between 2016 and 2020.