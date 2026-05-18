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Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub

Andrew reportedly excluded from royal family event guest list attended by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have reportedly been invited to an upcoming Royal Family event, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is said to have been left off the guest list.

Peter Phillips is set to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling on Saturday, June 6, with the ceremony taking place at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire.

The 48-year-old grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II will tie the knot with his 45-year-old bride before several senior royals.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to attend their nephew’s wedding, joined by Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie receive royal invitation after Andrew snub

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, aged 37 and 36 respectively, have received invitations to their cousin's wedding celebration next month.

Beatrice is confirmed to attend, but Eugenie is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy, her attendance is still not confirmed.

However, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will not be among the guests.

A source told The Sun, "The Royal Family needs good news and nothing unites like a big church wedding."

The insider also shared that the King "always wanted both to remain part of the family" and "made it clear they are welcome at family events."

Notably, Prince Harry was also reportedly not invited, with a source claiming he and Peter have not spoken in years and drifted apart.

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