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Pete Davidson breaks silence after Elsie Hewitt 'co-parenting' allegations amid split

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson seemingly parted ways just five months after welcoming their only daughter

Pete Davidson breaks silence after Elsie Hewitt co-parenting allegations amid split
Pete Davidson breaks silence after Elsie Hewitt 'co-parenting' allegations amid split 

Pete Davidson has seemingly cleared the air about his co-parenting status with his ex-partner, Elsie Hewitt. 

Last week, a bombshell report claimed that the SNL comic and the English model have parted ways just five months after welcoming their only daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt.

As the breakup tension escalated, Hewitt appeared in a candid TikTok video on Sunday, May 17, where she made a pointed dig at Davidson, indirectly revealing their co-parenting relationship and its challenges. 

In the viral video clip, the 30-year-old actress says, "That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard." 

She also grabbed fans' attention after she liked a few controversial comments, which read, "This is THE most vulnerable time in a woman‘s life,"

Another comment said, "I hope you don‘t mean you‘re doing the financial part alone that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We‘re all rooting for you," to which the mom of one replied, "I am." 

Despite deleting the comments, a source close to Davidson, 32, slammed Hewitt and debunked her claims that she has been handling their daughter "on her own." 

"Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more," an insider told People on Monday, May 18. 

The tipster continued, "He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter." 

This update came on the same day Elsie Hewitt revealed that she has been looking for a professional "nanny" for her little munchkin, whom she welcomed with Pete Davidson on December 21, 2025.

However, five months after the birth of their first child, the two reportedly decided to go their separate ways.

As of now, neither Elsie Hewitt nor Pete Davidson has confirmed nor debunked the split speculations.   

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