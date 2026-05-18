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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's intimate photos go viral amid dating buzz

'The Kardashians' star and the 'Wuthering Heights' actor enjoyed e a very private time in Hawaii amid dating buzz

  • By Web Desk
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordis intimate photos go viral amid dating buzz
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi's intimate photos go viral amid dating buzz

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted getting cozy along the Hawaiian coast, further fueling ongoing dating speculation between them.

As per the photos obtained by TMZ, The Kardashians star and the Wuthering Heights actor enjoyed what looked like a very private beach hang in Hawaii over the weekend.

In the photo, Jenner is pictured relaxing in a bikini while holding what looks like a bottle of rosé as she sits beside Elordi on the beach.

On the other hand, Elordi opted for an effortless look as he donned blue shorts and a green baseball cap.

In the shared photos, Jenner and Elordi looked completely focused on each other.

The setting seemed more low-key and personal than the standard Hollywood beach photoshoot.


A board-shaped table rested before them while they were unwinding seaside, appearing to have the area to themselves in a serene island backdrop.

Prior to this, DeuxMoi reported that on Friday, they were spotted at Nourish Hanalei on the island of Kaua'i, Hawaii.

Their recent outings poured more fuel on the ongoing dating rumors surrounding the two stars, as reports first linked Jenner and Elordi started circulating around Coachella earlier this year.

Previously, a source shared that Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been "hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

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