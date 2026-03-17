Meghan Markle ready to step into new season ahead of Australia trip

Meghan Markle offered a peek at her spring time décor, sharing charming glimpses as she welcomed the new season.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex offered glimpses of the decoration to mark the beginning of spring.
In a shared video, Meghan can be seen arranging pink roses in a vase on an outdoor wooden table with Prince Harry complimenting from behind the camera.
The Duke capturing the video could be heard, saying, “It's beautiful. It's so pretty and pink,” to which Meghan responded with "thanks."
The next slide showed close up of flowers, while in another story, Meghan captured the moment of picking flowers from the tree.
In the final slide, Meghan showcased her farm, where a pair of chickens happily wandered in a garden.
Meghan and Prince Harry are parents to two children, son Prince Archie, 6, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 4.
To note, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are raising their kids in California after stepping back from their royal roles in the U.K. in 2020.
Notably, the glimpse comes ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Australian trip, which is expected to attract significant attention.