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AMA Awards 2026: Karol G delivers powerful speech while receiving big win

The Colombian star was honoured with the International Artist Award of Excellence by John Legend at 52nd AMAs

AMA Awards 2026: Karol G delivers powerful speech while receiving big win
AMA Awards 2026: Karol G delivers powerful speech while receiving big win 

Karol G said she has “found purpose through my music” as she accepted the International Artist Award of Excellence at the 2026 AMAs.

During the 52nd AMAs on May 25, the Colombian star was honoured with the International Artist Award of Excellence by John Legend.

"Wow. What an honor, John, that you gave me this award. It's legend. This is going to be a legend moment in my career for sure," Karol, 35, said.

She added, "I feel very, very grateful. First of all, thank you, God. He allows me to live the most incredible, amazing experience in my life. I want to say that more than anything, this career has given me the most important thing in my life: purpose."

The Tusa singer continued, "I found purpose through my music. I'm just happy that I can perform a song, and I can say things in my songs that become a voice for a lot of people. A healing place, a safe place, and I just think that my life is meaningful because of my music and to help others through it."


Karol concluded her speech with a message in Spanish, "For all of my fans all over the world, I love you so much, thank you.”

After her speech, John Legend returned to the stage to announce that Karol G had won Best Latin Album for Tropicoqueta, prompting an excited reaction from her, who also performed Ivonny Bonita earlier in the night.

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