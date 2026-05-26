Jennifer Lopez shares emotional family update with rare kids photos

Jennifer Lopez has shared an emotional family update, posting rare photos with her children in a heartfelt glimpse into her personal life.
The Mother starlet took to her Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of her twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.
In a shared carousel, Lopez posted a snap of herself, soaking up the bright Los Angeles sun and a picture of herself sunbathing poolside in a white triangle bikini.
In another clip, the mom of two was filmed taking a dip in a floatie while relaxing with her loved ones.
Lopez captioned the sweet images: “Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day everybody.”
She appeared at the event alongside her twins, Max and Emme, both 18, and was seen hugging Max while posing for pictures featuring a U.S. flag backdrop.
Shortly after she shared the snaps, fans rushed to the comments section to shower love on the family moments.
One noted, “Awww!! Happy Memorial Day, Jen. Total Eclipse Of The Heart! What a wonderful vibe.”
Another stated, “May you always be surrounded by happiness and the people you love.”
The third remarked, “It's the best way to celebrate life: Family.”
To note, Jennifer Lopez welcomed her kids with ex-husband Marc Anthony in February 2008.