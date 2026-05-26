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Lindsie Chrisley’s legal trouble grows after multi-charge Georgia arrest

The former 'Chrisley Knows Best' star was booked into the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

Lindsie Chrisley’s legal trouble grows after multi-charge Georgia arrest
Lindsie Chrisley’s legal trouble grows after multi-charge Georgia arrest

Lindsie Chrisley was reportedly arrested in Georgia on suspicion of DUI and attempting to elude police, according to authorities.

According to PEOPLE, the 36-year-old reality alum was taken into custody and booked that night, later released in the early hours of May 24 after posting bond.

The Cherokee County Jail reported that Chrisley was arrested for DUI less safe, attempting to elude police, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding.

Jail records show bail was issued at $1,355 for DUI less safe, alongside $680 for improper passing, $565 for reckless driving, and $2,006 for speeding charges.

Chrisley addressed the incident in comments to TMZ, saying, “I got pulled over speeding past a car on a two lane road because they almost hit an animal and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was,” Chrisley told the outlet.

She also told the outlet that she plans to "fight the charge."

The former Chrisley Knows Best star is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Teresa Terry, with her father and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, released from prison following a pardon in May last year.

Lindsie Chrisley’s legal trouble grows after multi-charge Georgia arrest

They were found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud in November 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years, although that was later reduced by about two years each.

Lindsie Chrisley’s legal trouble comes just weeks after her boyfriend, David Landsman, was arrested in Georgia on charges of misdemeanor battery and felony aggravated assault/strangulation.

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