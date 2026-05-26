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'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson shares truth behind 'horrific' character death

The latest episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3 featured the spine-chilling death of one of the key characters

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson shares truth behind horrific character death
'Euphoria' creator Sam Levinson shares truth behind 'horrific' character death

Euphoria boss Sam Levinson has opened up about the show's decision to kill off a character in a dreadful manner in the latest episode of the HBO drama.

In the third season of Euphoria, Jacob Elordi's character, Nate Jacobs, has been pursued by loan sharks over a $1 million debt.

What happened in the latest episode of 'Euphoria'?

During Sunday's episode titled Rain or Shine, things took a turn for the worst for Nate, who got buried in a shallow grave with a small air vent as Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Maddy (Alexa Demie) tried to gather the money.

The former pals found Nate too late, as they found a purple-faced Nate, bitten and killed by a rattlesnake, when they dug up the coffin.


Speaking about Nate's end, Levinson told Esquire, "There's this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma and with that in mind, I always think, 'Well, how can I give it to them?'"

He continued, "How can I give them what they want, but make it so horrific and anxiety-inducing that by the time it happens, the audience isn't so sure they wanted it?"

Explaining how he was able to continue with the story after the characters ended their high school journey, Levinson said, "It was what was exciting about the characters being out of high school. They're in the real world and the consequences are real."

Notably, Euphoria Season 3 is set to conclude on May 31, 2026, which will also serve as the series finale.

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